Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

12/10/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $112.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

