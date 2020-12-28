Pirl Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $19,869.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,587,252 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.