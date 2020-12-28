Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $876,089.77 and $391,732.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00131693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00629817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00160413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00323302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016870 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.