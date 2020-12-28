PIVX Tops 1-Day Volume of $428,290.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $22.05 million and $428,290.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020875 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002079 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,983,503 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

