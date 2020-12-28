PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of PJT Partners worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT stock opened at $77.72 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

