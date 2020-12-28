PowerPool 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.04 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00007672 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and $4.04 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00132110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00630619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00168798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00326235 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00058985 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

