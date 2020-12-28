PowerPool (CVP) Price Hits $2.13

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. PowerPool has a market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00007866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00126756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.00625976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00155699 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00321545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00056260 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

