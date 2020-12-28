PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Receives $17.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PQG. BidaskClub upgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

PQG opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.87. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

