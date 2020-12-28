Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRBZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Premium Brands from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $78.72 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $81.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.