Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Dec 28th, 2020

Brokerages expect Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) to report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.68). Prevail Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prevail Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen cut Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVL. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 559,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 273,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

