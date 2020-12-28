Primecoin Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.70 million and $8,011.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,537,991 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

