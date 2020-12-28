Primoris Services Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Primoris Services has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

PRIM opened at $27.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

