Primoris Services Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Primoris Services has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.
PRIM opened at $27.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
