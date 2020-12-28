Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PCTEL by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the second quarter worth about $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 87.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 69.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PCTI opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. PCTEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

