Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,290 Shares of Contura Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Contura Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Contura Energy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Contura Energy by 36.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 115,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Contura Energy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 353,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Contura Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 75,647 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Contura Energy by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Contura Energy by 148.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Contura Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ CTRA opened at $12.39 on Monday. Contura Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $400.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

