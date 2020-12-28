Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,889,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 114,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tidewater by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tidewater by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tidewater by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDW opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $353.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

