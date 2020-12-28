Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $53,000 in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 427.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CCNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

CCNE stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.38.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.