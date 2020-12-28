Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $61,000 in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TALO. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Talos Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

NYSE:TALO opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $599.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.