Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $81,000 Investment in Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quantum by 171.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Quantum by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quantum by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Quantum by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $84,797.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Fichthorn purchased 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $116,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,893.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QMCO. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

