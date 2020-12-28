Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PUBGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

PUBGY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.