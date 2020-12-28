Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $43.52 million and $1.61 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00309535 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.02187868 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

