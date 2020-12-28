Pylon Network (PYLNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $317,695.11

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 1,195.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $317,695.11 and $771.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00045112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00291189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.86 or 0.02132974 BTC.

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

Pylon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

