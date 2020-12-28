QANplatform 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $467.00 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, QANplatform has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. One QANplatform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $756,970.56 and $467.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00126697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00625238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00155627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00323260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00056375 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016171 BTC.

QANplatform Token Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform

QANplatform Token Trading

QANplatform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

