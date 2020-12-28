Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $133,567.86 and $5,838.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

