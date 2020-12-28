Qredit (XQR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Qredit has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Qredit has traded 1,121.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001251 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

