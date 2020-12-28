Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Receives $240.67 Average PT from Analysts

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,967. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $272.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 701.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.