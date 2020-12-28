Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CFO Sells $9,840,969.72 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $118.50. The stock had a trading volume of 766,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

