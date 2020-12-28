QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $296,873.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00044772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00289731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.90 or 0.02121255 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.