Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.1% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.