Ravencoin Hits Market Cap of $104.99 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $104.99 million and $9.33 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00021901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00130435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00629394 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00158879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,787,980,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.