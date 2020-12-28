(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives $45.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon cut shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

(RDS.A) stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. (RDS.A) has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts expect that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

