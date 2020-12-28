Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

RC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 529,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 321.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 371,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $12.76 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $695.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

