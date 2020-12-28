REAL Market Capitalization Achieves $680,926.63 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. REAL has a market cap of $680,926.63 and approximately $217.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00045822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.72 or 0.00300420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $583.12 or 0.02170268 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

