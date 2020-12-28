RealChain Price Tops $0.0003 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One RealChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $146,899.34 and approximately $9,601.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00045177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00297719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.42 or 0.02141503 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

