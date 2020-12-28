Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Realogy worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 74.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Realogy by 509.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 713,245 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Realogy by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Realogy by 161.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 364,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RLGY opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.93.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

