Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HEICO (HEI)

HEICO (NYSE: HEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2020 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $124.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – HEICO was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – HEICO was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

HEI stock opened at $131.20 on Monday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $33,669,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $8,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,424,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,170,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,532,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,810,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

