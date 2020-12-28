Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) recently:

12/24/2020 – FedEx had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/24/2020 – FedEx was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – FedEx was given a new $368.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – FedEx was given a new $356.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repeating the last few quarters' trend, surging e-commerce demand aided FedEx’s results in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The company beat on revenues as well as earnings per share. Both metrics also improved year over year. Revenues at the FedEx Ground unit, which handles e-commerce deliveries for many retailers, surged 38.2% on higher residential volumes, which are also are increasing with most people placing orders online. The outperformance was also led by an uptick in demand for business-to-business delivery services. We are further pleased with the company’s efforts to reward its shareholders despite the present turbulent scenario. Its strong liquidity position is an added boon. However, high capital expenditures might be a spoilsport. FedEx’s reluctance to issue guidance for fiscal 2021 also disappointed investors.”

12/22/2020 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – FedEx had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/18/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – FedEx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

12/18/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $356.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – FedEx was given a new $368.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – FedEx was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $290.00 to $328.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $322.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $356.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $320.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $286.00 to $331.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $300.00 to $365.00.

12/3/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $300.00 to $365.00.

12/2/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2020 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

12/1/2020 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $304.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FedEx is being aided by the surge in e-commerce demand during the coronavirus-ravaged times. Revenues at the FedEx Ground segment, which handles e-commerce deliveries for many retailers, have been on the upswing for a while now. Residential volumes also are increasing with the most people placing on-line orders. Owing to the e-commerce buoyancy, we expect the company to perform well in the upcoming holiday season as well. We are also pleased with the company’s efforts to reward its shareholders despite the ongoing turbulent scenario. FedEx's strong liquidity position is an added boon. The fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days highlights the optimism surrounding the stock. However, high capital expenditures might be a spoilsport.<“

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $268.82 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total value of $464,245.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,963.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,614 shares of company stock valued at $19,141,122. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 207,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in FedEx by 8.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

