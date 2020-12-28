Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lennar (LEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lennar (NYSE: LEN):

12/21/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $100.00.

12/21/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00.

12/18/2020 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

12/18/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $97.00.

12/18/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $94.00.

12/17/2020 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Lennar had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/2/2020 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 68,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Lennar Co alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 31.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lennar by 588.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Lennar by 7,080.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lennar by 63.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 224,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after buying an additional 87,146 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.