Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illumina (ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

12/22/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $340.00.

12/22/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/17/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $330.00 to $335.00.

12/16/2020 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $330.00 to $335.00.

12/7/2020 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $325.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illumina saw dismal segmental performance in the third quarter of 2020 due to pandemic-led disruptions, which dragged down the overall top line. Fall in total microarray revenues is also particularly concerning. Contraction in both margins and Illumina’s inability to issue its full-year guidance raise apprehensions too. A tough funding environment and stiff competition are other headwinds. In the past six months, Illumina has underperformed its industry. Yet, the gradually improving business conditions buoy optimism on the stock. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across geographies looks impressive as well. Potential in oncology, and reproductive and genetic health buoys optimism. Partnerships and a strong solvency with slight leverage are encouraging. Illumina’s third quarter results were better-than-expected.”

12/1/2020 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $380.00 to $355.00.

11/25/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $317.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illumina exited the third quarter with better-than-expected results. Dismal segmental performance due to pandemic-led disruptions dragged down the overall top line. Fall in total microarray revenues is also particularly concerning. Contraction in both margins does not bode well for the stock either. Illumina’s inability to issue its full-year guidance raises apprehensions too. A tough funding environment and stiff competition are other headwinds. In the past six months, Illumina has underperformed its industry. Yet, the gradually improving business conditions buoy optimism on the stock. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across geographies looks impressive as well. Potential in oncology, and reproductive and genetic health buoys optimism. Partnerships and a strong solvency with slight leverage are encouraging.”

10/30/2020 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $367.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.05 and a 200-day moving average of $341.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Illumina Inc alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.