Redd Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,201.21 or 1.00039784 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00051044 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

