Refereum (RFR) One Day Volume Tops $3.74 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Refereum has a total market cap of $18.04 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00314800 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.21 or 0.02150994 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

