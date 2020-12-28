reflect.finance Price Down 43% Over Last Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $493,842.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00021901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00130435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00629394 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00158879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00320861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016594 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.