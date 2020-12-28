REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $55.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $1,759,715. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,015. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

