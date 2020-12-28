Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s (OTCMKTS:RTPZU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s (OTCMKTS:RTPZU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 29th. Reinvent Technology Partners Z had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTPZU opened at $12.00 on Monday.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z Company Profile

There is no company description available for Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

