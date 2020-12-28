Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE: BDX) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2020 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $297.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $262.00.

12/15/2020 – Becton, Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Becton, Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2020 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $262.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $247.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.22 and a 200-day moving average of $243.82.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 85.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

