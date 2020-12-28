Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) recently:

12/18/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $86,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 687,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 393,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

