Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.85

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 895563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.