Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.85

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 895563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)
Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.
See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.