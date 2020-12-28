Reviewing Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) & Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iron Mountain and Pillarstone Capital REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 2.00 $267.38 million $2.29 12.90 Pillarstone Capital REIT $14.25 million 0.04 $3.07 million N/A N/A

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pillarstone Capital REIT has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Iron Mountain and Pillarstone Capital REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33 Pillarstone Capital REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Pillarstone Capital REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Pillarstone Capital REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 3.19% 23.61% 1.94% Pillarstone Capital REIT 23.41% 45.34% 25.77%

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Pillarstone Capital REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

Pillarstone Capital REIT Company Profile

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Cleveland, Ohio.

