Reviewing Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Myomo and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -237.59% -137.85% -99.64% Lakeland Industries 18.93% 30.26% 25.95%

Myomo has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Myomo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myomo and Lakeland Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million 8.28 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.36 Lakeland Industries $107.81 million 2.02 $3.28 million $0.45 60.44

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Myomo and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lakeland Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Myomo presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. Lakeland Industries has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.20%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Myomo.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Myomo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat. The company also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, Alabama.

