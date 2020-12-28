Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $1,126,922.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,126,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,468.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,341,288.18.

On Friday, December 18th, David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06.

NYSE:RVLV remained flat at $$30.48 on Monday. 726,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,812. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.84.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.