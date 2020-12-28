Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REXR. BidaskClub raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of REXR opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32,378.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.